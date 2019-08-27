Fmr Has Cut Care Com (CRCM) Position as Market Value Declined; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Holder Adelante Capital Management Boosted Holding by $3.41 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 11,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 345,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.05M, up from 334,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $319.71. About 280,784 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 358,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 359,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 721,050 shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares to 899,387 shares, valued at $68.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,710 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 496,769 shares to 583,279 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 490,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).