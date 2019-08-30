Fmr Has Boosted Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Position; National Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Position by $518,430 as Market Value Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 15,434 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 92.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.40 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 58,272 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares to 8,706 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,032 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Bancorp Of America De has 19,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 4,200 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Haverford Tru Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Penn Mngmt Inc has 6,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Fincl Architects has 0.06% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Clean Yield Gp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 22,159 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 24,381 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 155 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 55 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 77,663 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 33,407 shares. Proshare Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 181,017 are held by Millennium Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.05% or 3.03 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 336,379 shares. Aperio Llc accumulated 12,308 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 36,454 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership owns 9,230 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt owns 22,892 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 20,050 shares in its portfolio. 6,907 are held by Bb&T Secs. The Texas-based Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.27M shares to 43.30 million shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 650,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

