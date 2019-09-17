Fmr Decreased Position in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $5.71 Million; Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) Stock Value Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 27,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 71,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 104,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.56. About 412,886 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

