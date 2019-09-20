Fmr Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $55.20 Million; Clps Incorporation (CLPS) Sellers Increased By 34.62% Their Shorts

Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) had an increase of 34.62% in short interest. CLPS’s SI was 52,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.62% from 39,000 shares previously. With 15,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s short sellers to cover CLPS’s short positions. The SI to Clps Incorporation’s float is 1.45%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 8,213 shares traded. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has declined 64.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPS News: 29/05/2018 CLPS Incorporation Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Fmr Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 876,194 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Fmr Llc holds 14.89 million shares with $943.97 million value, down from 15.77M last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $69.86’s average target is 11.60% above currents $62.6 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2.

Fmr Llc increased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 180,634 shares to 492,494 valued at $272.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 3.05 million shares and now owns 13.47M shares. Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.95 million for 14.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Management Lc holds 0.07% or 10,019 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 143,052 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sun Life Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cap City Tru Fl stated it has 0.83% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 338,716 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sather Fincl Gru stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 191,109 were reported by Logan Cap Mngmt Inc. Hills Financial Bank & Tru owns 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8,878 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0.43% or 87,611 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma owns 0.6% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 23.36M shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 99,738 shares. Ifrah Fincl owns 5,295 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.35 million. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking.