Fmr Cut Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) as Shares Were Volatile; Pcm (PCMI) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Holding

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 95.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 4.56M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 236,661 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 82,145 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 725 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,378 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 17,240 shares. 48,433 were reported by Pennsylvania Com. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Washington Trust Comml Bank invested in 240 shares. Ameritas reported 14,631 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). New York State Teachers Retirement System has 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 59,453 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 978,613 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 167,930 shares stake.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.13 million shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $70.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 561,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.