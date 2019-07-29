Fmr Cut Its Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by $1.98 Million; Pier Capital Has Cut Its Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $4.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 85,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,647 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06 million, down from 819,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 225,735 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 6,147 shares to 154,286 shares, valued at $28.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.31M for 7.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 15,914 shares to 269,514 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 19,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Eventbrite Inc.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H on Monday, February 11.