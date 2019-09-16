FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shorts Increased By 27.32%

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) had an increase of 27.32% in short interest. WY’s SI was 18.25 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.32% from 14.33M shares previously. With 5.03 million avg volume, 4 days are for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s short sellers to cover WY’s short positions. The SI to Weyerhaeuser Company’s float is 2.45%. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $91.05 translates into 0.44% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 763,969 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.84M were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,680 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co invested in 26,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 293,225 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.1% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.69M shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn L P invested in 32,831 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amg Natl Tru Bank accumulated 233,119 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 23,400 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 207,451 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested in 20,288 shares. Moreover, Spc Inc has 0.32% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 9,250 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock or 5,195 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $20.42 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 24,673 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 555 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.01 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 200,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 305,610 shares. Quantitative Inv Llc holds 0.2% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 62,064 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 27 shares. Raymond James accumulated 187,593 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 27,416 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 24,912 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co holds 0.03% or 14,475 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 22,813 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 25,042 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $8200 lowest target. $97.71’s average target is 7.31% above currents $91.05 stock price. FMC Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Citigroup. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 24.65 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.