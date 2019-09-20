FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; Shorts at Alio Gold Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Raised By 7.29%

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $90.39 translates into 0.44% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 672,984 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Alio Gold Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) had an increase of 7.29% in short interest. ALO’s SI was 971,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.29% from 905,400 shares previously. With 142,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Alio Gold Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s short sellers to cover ALO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.666. About 82,473 shares traded. Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) has declined 39.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALO News: 03/05/2018 – Alio Gold Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 9 Days; 25/05/2018 – ALIO GOLD-RYE PATCH REPORT COMPLETION OF COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – RYE PATCH ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF INTERIM ORDER AND MAILING OF MEETING MATERIALS FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH ALIO GOLD INC; 07/03/2018 ALIO GOLD DISCOVERS TWO NEW BRECCIA TARGETS AT ANA PAULA; PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE; 04/04/2018 – Alio Gold Intersects 2.03 g/t au Over 48.2 Metres at Ana Paula; 18/05/2018 – Alio Gold Announces Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Shareholders Meeting; Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of Rye Patch; 18/05/2018 – Alio Gold Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – Alio Gold and Rye Patch Announce Completion of Business Combination; 19/03/2018 – ALIO GOLD & RYE PATCH GOLD REPORT COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – ALIO GOLD- EXISTING ALIO GOLD & RYE PATCH SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 53% AND 47% OF COMBINED CO, RESPECTIVELY, FOLLOWING CLOSE OF DEAL

More notable recent Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alio Gold Announces Notice of Arbitration Toronto Stock Exchange:ALO – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alio Gold Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:ALO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alio Gold Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:ALO – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alio Gold Receives Notice of Civil Claim Toronto Stock Exchange:ALO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alio Gold Announces Resignation of CEO Toronto Stock Exchange:ALO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $56.72 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico.

Among 7 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $8200 lowest target. $97.71’s average target is 8.10% above currents $90.39 stock price. FMC Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Citigroup. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 1. Jefferies maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

