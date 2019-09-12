FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; FUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SH (FFRMF) SI Increased By 188.38%

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $88.87 translates into 0.45% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 940,871 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pacific Global Invest Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 7,983 shares. 22,813 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Keybank National Association Oh owns 5,338 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 4,352 shares. 287,061 are owned by Sandhill Lc. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 72 shares. S&Co invested in 0.28% or 30,902 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 4,009 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mackay Shields Lc owns 27,416 shares. 203,833 were accumulated by Corsair Limited Partnership.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 24.06 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Among 7 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC has $112 highest and $8200 lowest target. $97.71’s average target is 9.95% above currents $88.87 stock price. FMC had 14 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Jefferies maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.