FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; ECOSPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (ESPH) Sellers Decreased By 0.2% Their Shorts

ECOSPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:ESPH) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. ESPH’s SI was 406,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 407,100 shares previously. With 280,900 avg volume, 1 days are for ECOSPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:ESPH)’s short sellers to cover ESPH’s short positions. The stock increased 10.00% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0027. About 18,650 shares traded. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPH) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $82.82 translates into 0.48% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 943,492 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 9 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.10’s average target is 16.03% above currents $82.82 stock price. FMC Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Jefferies maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Loop Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of FMC in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 173,307 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Amer Trust Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,860 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 104,432 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 25,652 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 277 shares. 3,676 are held by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. First Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 209,000 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 39,500 shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 65,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Morgan Stanley holds 118,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 25,414 shares.

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $500,458. The firm offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications.