FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Has 1.34 Sentiment

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $83.53 translates into 0.48% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 484,611 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 127 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 95 decreased and sold their positions in Cousins Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 406.38 million shares, up from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cousins Properties Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 77 Increased: 86 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 692,869 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.79 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated for 628,000 shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 530,000 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 1.43% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust , owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. It has a 66.13 P/E ratio. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.90 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.62 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechnipFMC Intends to Create Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,241 are owned by Franklin Resource. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 177,500 shares. Moreover, Amer Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 128 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership owns 71,842 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com reported 25,395 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,735 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 502,804 shares stake. Mirae Asset holds 0.73% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1.30 million shares. 65,431 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Llc. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 25,299 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 246,258 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,052 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.10’s average target is 15.05% above currents $83.53 stock price. FMC Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Hold” rating and $81 target in Friday, March 8 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 3 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1.