FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019; 9 Analysts Are Bullish Target (TGT) Last Week

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -6.22% below currents $107.04 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 22. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 22. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $86.33 translates into 0.46% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 580,912 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $53.96 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Among 8 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.22’s average target is 11.46% above currents $86.33 stock price. FMC Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2,850 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 748,108 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 10,559 shares. 39 were accumulated by Macroview Management Lc. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,249 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 723,983 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 14,126 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Eulav Asset reported 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 362,491 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,794 shares.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.