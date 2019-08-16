Fmc (FMC) Stock Value Rose While Lapides Asset Management Lowered by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake Has Increased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 3.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 87,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 92,575 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD

