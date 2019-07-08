Fmc (FMC) Stock Price Rose While Cove Street Capital Has Boosted by $915,572 Its Holding; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Bbt Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $305,460

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 12,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 66,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 74,333 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 38.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 8,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,555 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 22,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 320,404 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,144 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,903 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0% or 94 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 54,518 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Washington Cap Mngmt holds 23,865 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Starr reported 1,751 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 63,469 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bartlett And Ltd Company accumulated 6,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 38,834 shares. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 4,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 2,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 14,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 243,346 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $33.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,124 shares, and cut its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,246 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 15,635 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Axa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 252,700 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.26% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 142,759 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 88 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Voya Investment Management Ltd Company holds 63,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 215 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 201,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock.