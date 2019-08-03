Fmc (FMC) Position Held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc; Hound Partners Has Decreased Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $27.34 Million as Stock Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 8,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 27,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.01M shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 169,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.69M, down from 230,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.05% or 82,092 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 42,765 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 54,518 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 193,239 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 30,965 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.06% or 8,044 shares. Washington Mgmt Inc reported 23,865 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,779 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 7,659 shares stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 200,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.01% or 115,416 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares to 21,288 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 91,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,245 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 8,456 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Limited Nj. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Utah Retirement holds 2,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 968 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 548 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 12,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Lvw Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.16% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,785 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 735 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Wasatch Advisors holds 1.26% or 256,285 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 661 shares.

