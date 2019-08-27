FMC Corporation (FMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), both competing one another are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC Corporation 80 2.24 N/A 4.53 19.06 Trecora Resources 9 0.78 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FMC Corporation and Trecora Resources.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC Corporation 0.00% 15% 4.6% Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

FMC Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trecora Resources’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FMC Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Trecora Resources’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Trecora Resources can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FMC Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

FMC Corporation and Trecora Resources Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC Corporation 0 1 8 2.89 Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00

FMC Corporation has a 15.16% upside potential and an average price target of $96.1. Competitively Trecora Resources has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 56.42%. Based on the data shown earlier, Trecora Resources is looking more favorable than FMC Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FMC Corporation and Trecora Resources has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 49.9%. About 0.7% of FMC Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.7% of Trecora Resources shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FMC Corporation 0.73% 1.63% 12.26% 23.73% 11.86% 34.83% Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67%

For the past year FMC Corporation has stronger performance than Trecora Resources

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors FMC Corporation beats Trecora Resources.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment offers microcrystalline cellulose for use in drug dry tablet binders and disintegrants, and food ingredients; carrageenan for use in food ingredients for thickening and stabilizing, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical encapsulates; alginates for food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, healthcare, and industrial uses; natural colorants for use in foods, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; and omega-3 EPA/DHA for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses. The FMC Lithium segment offers lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.