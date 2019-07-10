FMC Corporation (FMC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FMC Corporation has 95.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.14% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand FMC Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have FMC Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC Corporation 0.00% 15.10% 4.60% Industry Average 6.39% 22.70% 6.54%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares FMC Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FMC Corporation N/A 76 16.67 Industry Average 496.20M 7.76B 21.87

FMC Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for FMC Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 2.23 2.92 2.49

FMC Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $94.73, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. The rivals have a potential upside of 45.36%. Based on the results given earlier, FMC Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FMC Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FMC Corporation -4.15% -5.12% 3.61% 4.5% -2.74% 18.08% Industry Average 1.81% 6.23% 14.22% 14.87% 27.06% 22.23%

For the past year FMC Corporation has weaker performance than FMC Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

FMC Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, FMC Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. FMC Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FMC Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that FMC Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FMC Corporation’s rivals are 87.35% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Dividends

FMC Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FMC Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors FMC Corporation.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment offers microcrystalline cellulose for use in drug dry tablet binders and disintegrants, and food ingredients; carrageenan for use in food ingredients for thickening and stabilizing, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical encapsulates; alginates for food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, healthcare, and industrial uses; natural colorants for use in foods, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; and omega-3 EPA/DHA for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses. The FMC Lithium segment offers lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.