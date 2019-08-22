Fmc Com (FMC) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Stake by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) Holding by $9.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 79,128 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 215,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 219,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 11,095 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 187 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 210,718 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 2,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 708 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 276,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 73,110 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 49,246 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 61,505 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co invested in 1.08% or 985,189 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,552 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Parametric Port Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 48,515 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 14,569 shares in its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) by 6,842 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clementia Pharmaceuticals In by 35,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.