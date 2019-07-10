Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Shares Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Holding In Constellium Nv (CSTM) Was Has Boosted

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 323,810 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 85,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 25,336 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium supplying aluminium components to a premium automaker in Germany and Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium signs a multi-year contract with Boeing to supply advanced aerospace aluminium solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s new Alplanâ„¢ Beyond Precision product line to support increased demand for high performance aluminium plates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 54,915 shares to 408,483 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 10,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,108 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Boeing 737 MAX flights cancelled by carriers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SLS Core Stage Receives Four RS-25 Engines for First Flight – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.