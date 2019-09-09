Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Position Lifted by Mangrove Partners; Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Archon Partners Has Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 1.87 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 352,322 shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.