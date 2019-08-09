Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Jbf Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Blackrock Cmn (BLK) by $3.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 166,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 85,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 32,744 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (BLK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $9.92 during the last trading session, reaching $427.7. About 335,237 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 11/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX – SEPARATELY, BLACKROCK AND ITS RELATED ENTITIES ACCEPTED TERMS FOR AN ABOUT 11.60% SHAREHOLDING IN AVANCO; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK, ACORNS PACT TO PURSUE NEW TECH FOR ACORNS USERS; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Platinum ETF Assets Hit Record Even as Metal Tumbled; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Company NA Buys Into Avaya Holdings; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Sanguine About Opportunities for Equities and Earnings (Video); 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock to Buy Private-Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners — Deal Digest

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.08 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc holds 266,680 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communication holds 4.63% or 386,900 shares. Stifel Fin holds 223,112 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 310 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hanson And Doremus Investment has 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited holds 0.13% or 55,805 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 245 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1,850 shares. Parsec holds 75,179 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 65,829 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.06% or 1,100 shares. Element Mgmt Llc has invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,265 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 115,343 shares to 930,166 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,832 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.