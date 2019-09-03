Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Raised Its Position by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Manulife Financial (MFC)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 1.10 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 493,864 shares traded or 115.35% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.