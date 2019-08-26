Fly Leasing Limited (FLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

We are comparing Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing Limited 15 1.23 N/A 3.88 4.38 Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.64 N/A 0.85 11.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fly Leasing Limited and Textainer Group Holdings Limited. Textainer Group Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fly Leasing Limited. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fly Leasing Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing Limited 0.00% 17.9% 3% Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Fly Leasing Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fly Leasing Limited and Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fly Leasing Limited’s downside potential is -37.19% at a $12.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Fly Leasing Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Fly Leasing Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fly Leasing Limited -2.86% -0.99% 14.57% 52.84% 22.78% 60.8% Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31%

For the past year Fly Leasing Limited had bullish trend while Textainer Group Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Fly Leasing Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.