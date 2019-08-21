Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Reaches $18.59 52-Week High; PCM Fund (PCM) Sentiment Is 1.6

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.97, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in PCM Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 944,829 shares, up from 732,572 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

The stock of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.89 target or 7.00% above today’s $18.59 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $603.29 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $19.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.23M more. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 108,696 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $603.29 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. It has a 4.75 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 61.11% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.9 per share. FLY’s profit will be $47.06 million for 3.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 213,491 shares. Sol Capital Management Co owns 172,937 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.15% invested in the company for 223,077 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,100 shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 25,988 shares traded. PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $128.49 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets.