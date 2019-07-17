Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Comparing side by side

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing Limited 14 1.24 N/A 2.84 5.43 AeroCentury Corp. 10 0.45 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fly Leasing Limited and AeroCentury Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fly Leasing Limited and AeroCentury Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% -18% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fly Leasing Limited’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s 136.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fly Leasing Limited and AeroCentury Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing Limited 1 0 0 1.00 AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Fly Leasing Limited’s downside potential is -28.61% at a $12.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.5% of Fly Leasing Limited shares and 18.7% of AeroCentury Corp. shares. Insiders owned 5% of Fly Leasing Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.16% of AeroCentury Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fly Leasing Limited 7.68% 4.68% 36.43% 15.67% 7.98% 46.12% AeroCentury Corp. -14.83% -15.29% 6.35% -41.01% -33.73% 2.35%

For the past year Fly Leasing Limited was more bullish than AeroCentury Corp.

Summary

Fly Leasing Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors AeroCentury Corp.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.