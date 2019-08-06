Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Analysts See $1.45 EPS; Bulldog Investors Cut Equus Total Return (EQS) Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) stake by 63.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as Equus Total Return Inc (EQS)’s stock declined 15.30%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 172,477 shares with $330,000 value, down from 476,164 last quarter. Equus Total Return Inc now has $22.31M valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 1,400 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 35.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report $1.45 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 61.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. FLY’s profit would be $47.06 million giving it 2.89 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Fly Leasing Limited’s analysts see 0.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 28,402 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.58 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. It has a 4.28 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 52,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bulldog Investors Ltd has invested 0.15% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Kazazian Asset Ltd invested in 17,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. West Family Investments Inc stated it has 243,803 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wynnefield Inc has 0.06% invested in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) for 71,304 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 67,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,082 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) or 92,659 shares. Ancora Advsr invested in 0.07% or 895,000 shares. 22,046 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.20 million activity. MVC CAPITAL – INC. also sold $1.03 million worth of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) on Monday, July 29. The insider Tokarz Group Advisers LLC sold 1.22 million shares worth $2.07 million.