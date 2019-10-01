Fly Leasing (FLY) Shares Rose While Zazove Associates Has Increased Holding; Keycorp (KEY) Holder Cutler Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $673,200 as Share Price Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 151,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 112,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 6.01M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 442,728 shares traded or 105.56% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLY Leasing Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Target Is a Higher-Quality Retail Play Than Walmart – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta eliminates 8-hour flight rule for emotional support animals, but keeps pit bull ban – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media (Prn) by 4.02 million shares to 64.30 million shares, valued at $72.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ship Finance International (Prn) by 5.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pettee accumulated 38,740 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 0.03% or 14,300 shares. National Bank reported 30,146 shares stake. Waddell & Reed Incorporated accumulated 1.71M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.24% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.39 million shares. 7.47M were reported by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Burns J W Communications Incorporated New York reported 0.23% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 101,000 shares. 20,954 were reported by Blair William Com Il. Strategic Wealth Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 13,052 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 0.25% or 106,430 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.30 million shares.