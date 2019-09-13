Fly Leasing (FLY) Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Lifted Position; Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 172,211 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 7,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 128,029 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.24 million, up from 120,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44M shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10,663 shares to 37,654 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,310 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial In holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,530 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma reported 111,837 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 368,600 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 97,300 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 2,195 shares. California-based Rnc Cap Limited has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Orrstown Finance has invested 1.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 31,170 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited holds 0.16% or 1,065 shares. Monetta Ser reported 13,000 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 7,280 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 81,824 shares. 475 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 344,032 shares to 673 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.73 million shares, and cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Will Fly Again in 2019 — Probably – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and Elon Musk expects to fly Starship soon â€” the rocket that will take humans to Mars – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.