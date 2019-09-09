Flws/1 (FLWS) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Holding by $6.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; Enpro Inds (NPO) Share Price Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 130.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 341,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 604,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 262,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 301,584 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 21,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 260,633 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, up from 238,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 72,247 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.29M are held by Gamco Et Al. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 272,963 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0.05% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moody Bancorp Division reported 100 shares. Fmr Llc owns 382,307 shares. Walthausen Ltd Company reported 58,290 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 13,309 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 717,560 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 3,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 49,800 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP reported 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Everence Capital has 5,320 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. 1,700 shares valued at $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 423,480 shares to 256,133 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 937,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLWS) 10.0% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Hosting Investor Day in New York – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Mixed on Weak Manufacturing Data – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 8,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 18,068 shares. Aperio Gp owns 30,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.39% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 182,375 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 10,766 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 83,496 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. 446,354 were reported by Prudential Financial. 12,420 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Amer reported 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 27,881 shares.