Flws/1 (FLWS) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Position; Transcanada (TRP) Stock Rose While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased by $484,000 Its Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 262,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 144,766 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 26,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 30,000 are held by Nomura. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 2.73M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 271,674 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 40,635 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 206,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 113,210 shares. 46,000 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Vanguard Group Inc has 1.20 million shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 69,489 shares. Panagora Asset holds 115,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 203,770 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 50,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).