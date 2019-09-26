Flws/1 (FLWS) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Holding; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 280,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.08 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 210,463 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 2.10M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quantum invested in 0.19% or 10,242 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Coatue Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Voya Mgmt Limited has 60,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Manhattan invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 769,434 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.1% or 76,157 shares. Mai owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,584 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 24,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 107,047 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 161,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Amer Century Companies holds 0.01% or 322,482 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 13,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.03% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 129,843 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.34% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Eagle Boston Management holds 1.65% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 76,428 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 28,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Beddow Cap Mgmt has 2.73% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 23,849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 5,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 113,127 shares.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.