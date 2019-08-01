Flushing Finl (FFIC) Stock Declined While Morgan Stanley Cut Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Lifted Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Flushing Finl Corp (FFIC) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 47,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.23% . The institutional investor held 7,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158,000, down from 54,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Flushing Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 45,062 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 27,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 89,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 61,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 39.61M shares traded or 66.48% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flushing Bank Provides Financing for Turtle Bay Music School New Location – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Flushing Bank Hosts Grand Opening Reception for New Chinatown Location – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flushing Financial Corporation to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares A Year Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,520 shares to 134,256 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 14,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 3 investors sold FFIC shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0.02% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). State Street reported 572,313 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 9,195 shares. 105,938 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 547 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Kestrel Mngmt reported 108,275 shares. Amer Intl Gru reported 17,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 85,598 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) or 99,118 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 49,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 226,102 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 64,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 182,509 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2,149 activity.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.40 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.