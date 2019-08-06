Flushing Financial (FFIC) Reaches $19.16 1 Year Low; NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (NDRBF) Sellers Increased By 0.34% Their Shorts

The stock of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.20 target or 5.00% below today’s $19.16 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $540.08M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $18.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.00M less. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 32,938 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $540.08 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 3 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.41% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Moreover, Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Prudential reported 64,543 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Amer Int Gru invested in 17,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 341,449 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 547 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,234 shares. Teton has 1.36% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 628,192 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 20,244 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). 39,799 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Alphaone Inv Service Limited Liability reported 45,054 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 164 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 56,480 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2,149 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 Cullen Susan bought $2,149 worth of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) or 100 shares.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.40 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Board Member Thomas S. Gulotta – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Former Chairman, John E. Roe, Sr. – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

