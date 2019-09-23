Flushing Financial (FFIC) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted Entergy (ETR) Stake By $65.95 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Entergy Corp (ETR) stake by 1061.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 646,573 shares as Entergy Corp (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 707,473 shares with $72.82M value, up from 60,900 last quarter. Entergy Corp now has $22.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 4.11M shares traded or 193.24% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $11.84M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 110,416 shares traded or 53.21% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is -0.76% below currents $115.21 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, September 9. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 7,526 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 308,848 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 28 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 254,185 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Twin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 19,558 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 2,950 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Van Eck Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,595 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 98,409 shares to 219,515 valued at $17.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) stake by 12,384 shares and now owns 67,235 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $575.32 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9,803 activity. The insider Cullen Susan bought $1,906.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.33 million shares or 1.00% less from 21.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 325,286 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 593,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 39,299 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). 267 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 861,403 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 17,988 shares. Invesco invested in 45,496 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited holds 10,116 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 25,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 1,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com accumulated 32,600 shares.