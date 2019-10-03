Flushing Financial (FFIC) EPS Estimated At $0.42; EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (ELCPF) Sellers Increased By 1.28% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $11.94M giving it 12.20 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 72,486 shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c

EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. ELCPF’s SI was 3.04M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 3.00 million shares previously. It closed at $3.7335 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $582.69 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9,803 activity. 300 shares were bought by Cullen Susan, worth $5,748.