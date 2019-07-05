Flushing Financial (FFIC) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; EQUINOX GOLD NEW (EQXFF) Sellers Increased By 18.04% Their Shorts

EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) had an increase of 18.04% in short interest. EQXFF’s SI was 334,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.04% from 283,200 shares previously. With 244,700 avg volume, 1 days are for EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF)’s short sellers to cover EQXFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.0278 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9222. About 145,783 shares traded. Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $12.61M giving it 12.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 17,479 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c

More notable recent Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinox Gold: What’s Happening With Aurizona? – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinox Gold Poised To Shine In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinox Gold closes strategic investment by Mubadala – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinox Secures Strategic Investment From Mubadala In Another Ross Beaty Master Stroke – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equinox Gold: The Broken Slot Machine Buys The Mesquite Mine Near Las Vegas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $509.23 million. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flushing Bank Finances Charles B. Wang Community Health Center – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Jonathan Stern, Vice President at Flushing Bank selected as New York Business Development Corporation’s 2019 Lender of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Flushing Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 3 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Llc has 14,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). 56,080 were reported by Invesco. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 2,270 shares. Prudential Financial owns 64,543 shares. 99,118 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Clarivest Asset Lc has 25,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 572,313 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Amer Intll Grp has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 10,983 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 41,704 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.