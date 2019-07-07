Flushing Financial (FFIC) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Citigroup (C) Holding By $1.51 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 395.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 24,301 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 30,444 shares with $1.89M value, up from 6,143 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $12.61 million giving it 12.54 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 19,802 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,149 activity. Cullen Susan bought 100 shares worth $2,149.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $632.48 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.