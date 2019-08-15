Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.22 N/A 1.66 12.29 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.38 N/A 0.65 22.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Flushing Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Flushing Financial Corporation beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.