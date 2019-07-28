Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.49 N/A 1.77 12.39 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 3.65 N/A 0.83 23.20

In table 1 we can see Flushing Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Flushing Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HopFed Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Flushing Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Flushing Financial Corporation’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Flushing Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04% HopFed Bancorp Inc. -1.48% -3.12% -2.03% 25.67% 30.18% 44.92%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Flushing Financial Corporation beats HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.