Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.43 N/A 1.77 12.39 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.56 N/A 3.36 10.87

Table 1 highlights Flushing Financial Corporation and Home Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Home Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flushing Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Flushing Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Home Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Home Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares and 38.2% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.8% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.33% 1.08% 3.49% -8.43% -17.3% 3.14%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.