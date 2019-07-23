Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.60 N/A 1.77 12.39 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.61 N/A 1.78 12.49

In table 1 we can see Flushing Financial Corporation and HMN Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HMN Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Flushing Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HMN Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Flushing Financial Corporation and HMN Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. HMN Financial Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.18 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares and 50.2% of HMN Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, HMN Financial Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04% HMN Financial Inc. -0.89% -0.89% 11.61% 5.97% 17.46% 13.15%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HMN Financial Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.