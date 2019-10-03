Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Comparing side by side

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 20 4.91 26.71M 1.66 12.29 United Community Financial Corp. 10 0.00 46.57M 0.74 13.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Flushing Financial Corporation and United Community Financial Corp. United Community Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Flushing Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Flushing Financial Corporation and United Community Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 134,491,440.08% 10.1% 0.8% United Community Financial Corp. 457,915,437.56% 12% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means Flushing Financial Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, United Community Financial Corp. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation has -5.43% weaker performance while United Community Financial Corp. has 15.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors United Community Financial Corp. beats Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.