Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Comparing side by side

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.17 N/A 1.66 12.29 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.84 N/A 2.05 13.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flushing Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Flushing Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flushing Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flushing Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.3% and 4.9%. About 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.