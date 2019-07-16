Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Comparison side by side

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.60 N/A 1.77 12.39 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.22 N/A 0.76 21.45

Table 1 demonstrates Flushing Financial Corporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Northwest Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Flushing Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flushing Financial Corporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Flushing Financial Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Northwest Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flushing Financial Corporation and First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 49.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04% First Northwest Bancorp 1.31% 3.04% 2.01% 5.37% -0.25% 9.78%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

Flushing Financial Corporation beats First Northwest Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.