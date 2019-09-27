Fluor New (FLR) Valuation Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Tt International Maintains Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 41,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 94,688 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.52M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

Tt International increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 22,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 146,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 124,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 3.79 million shares traded or 31.72% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,738 shares to 15,146 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,669 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fmr Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.61 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 25,936 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.54% or 747,631 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,505 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Timessquare Cap Lc owns 3.44M shares. First Natl Trust has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 3,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Lc invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.16% or 28,318 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc reported 997,538 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8,793 shares to 7 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 124,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,055 shares, and cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Price Capital Mgmt Inc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 78,881 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amer Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 293,598 shares. 6,741 are held by Paloma Prtn. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.06% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 114,109 shares. Ipg Invest Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 143,126 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.47M shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0.02% or 78,648 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 10,406 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 936,407 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

