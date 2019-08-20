Fluor New (FLR) Shares Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Upped Position; Cambiar Investors Has Increased Sabre (SABR) Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 20,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 859,350 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 33,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 334,980 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 301,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 314,297 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs holds 12,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 54,421 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 909 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,234 shares in its portfolio. 65,945 were reported by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Guardian Inv Management holds 19,700 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc holds 0.51% or 107,000 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Company reported 22 shares stake. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 9,438 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.15% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 364,685 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 62,292 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 132,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 15,032 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

