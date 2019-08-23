Fluor New (FLR) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Holding by $370,296 as Share Value Declined; Drdgold Limited (DRD) Stock Value Rose While Ruffer Llp Increased Its Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.57% or $0.3472 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3972. About 361,581 shares traded or 165.87% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 16,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 772,113 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Gained 90% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DRDGold: Assessing The Share Buyback Effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares to 23,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 10,000 shares to 20,950 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.