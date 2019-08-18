Fluor New (FLR) Position Held by Franklin Resources Inc; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Held by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.51 million, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.76M shares traded or 97.66% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

