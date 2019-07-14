Fluor New (FLR) Market Value Declined While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Raised Position by $1.37 Million; Invesco LTD Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Increased by $988.14 Million as Stock Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40647.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 3.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.96M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 859,178 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 46,000 shares to 182,500 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 288,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,775 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2,427 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Republic invested in 0% or 13,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 64,172 shares. Group One Trading LP invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,498 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 0.15% or 29,409 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,391 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 62,715 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Services Automobile Association accumulated 67,905 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 131,393 shares to 85,120 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 19,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

