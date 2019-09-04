Fluor New (FLR) Holding Has Increased by Impala Asset Management Llc; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Annex Advisory Services Lowered by $2.36 Million Its Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 18/05/2018 - U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 - INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 - S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 08/05/2018 - ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 - Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 - Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 108.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 548,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 262,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 3.00 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares to 205,364 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Gp reported 2.49% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 680,606 shares. Moreover, America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 73,000 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability. Boltwood Cap Mngmt owns 9,224 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 21,750 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,817 shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 2,516 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage holds 2,868 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. American Economic Planning Gru Adv reported 0.07% stake. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.11% or 6,195 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,090 shares. 18,069 are held by Affinity Advsrs Limited Com.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares to 585,367 shares, valued at $109.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,090 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Lc. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 213,334 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability owns 10,525 shares. Whittier reported 605 shares. 1,109 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 39,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,128 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.02% or 116,934 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.78 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication owns 2,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 508,409 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 77,883 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 1,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).